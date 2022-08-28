Koroibete vows to repay Australian rugby after highlight reel moment

Koroibete knew his transfer to Japan final yr might spell the tip of his Wallabies profession as a result of phrases of the Giteau Law, however had made peace with the chance.

Loading

Yet there’s a sense that even when Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper are match for the World Cup, Koroibete could be the primary picked by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie below the present eligibility legal guidelines.

Former Wallabies flyer Drew Mitchell took to social media to declare Koroibete ranked as one of many sport’s biggest left-wingers because the Fijian product vows to take advantage of his probability to symbolize his adopted nation.

“Being overseas, I thought my Wallabies [opportunity] was not going to come again,” Koroibete stated.