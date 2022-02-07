KoronaPay bids to shake up European money transfers as it hits $1bn in monthly remittances



KoronaPay, one of many largest worldwide cash switch providers, introduced that it has reached $1 billion in month-to-month remittances after a powerful efficiency in 2021 and continued enlargement in Europe. The firm now has 13 million customers and is buying over 10,000 new customers each week because it makes additional in-roads into the remittance market in Europe.

KoronaPay is on a mission to cut back cross-border cost charges for the lifeline of migrant money that’s despatched again dwelling from former residents of low-income international locations. It affords zero-commission cash transfers in addition to a market-beating alternate fee margin. Having constructed the biggest cash switch service in Russia and the CIS area – the place cash switch charges are among the many lowest on the planet – the corporate is now trying to win over the migrant inhabitants in Europe.

KoronaPay was awarded its EMI (Electronic Money Institution) license in Europe in 2018 and now affords funds throughout 79 international locations in Europe, CIS, Middle East, and Asia. The firm is targeting €300 million of remittances per month in Europe by the tip of 2022.

Thanks to its proprietary infrastructure – it has constructed its personal cost community fairly than counting on a 3rd celebration – it is ready to supply the bottom charges in addition to the quickest, most dependable and most handy service. The firm affords prompt ‘card-to-card’ and ‘card-to-cash’ cash transfers. Its cost community contains 550 banks and main retailers, in addition to over 54,500 excessive avenue brokers the place recipients can obtain remittances as money.

“Despite considerable innovation in the payments industry, money transfer fees remain stubbornly high in Europe and we see considerable opportunity for growth,” mentioned Gleb Kozlov, CEO at KoronaPay Europe. “We are winning over the migrant population thanks to our highly competitive fees and our fast and convenient service. While digital payments have soared during the pandemic, the migrant population is still heavily reliant on cash and the majority of transfers made through our app are received as cash.”

Migrants from low- and middle-income international locations despatched virtually £600bn to help family and friends final yr as international financial progress spurred a rebound in remittances. KoronaPay has one of many highest consumer rankings with 4.7/5 on Google Play, 4.6/5 on AppStore and 4.8 on TrustPilot. Furthermore, 76% of KoronaPay’s customers are repeat buyer

