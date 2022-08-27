Kosovo and Serbia reach ‘European solution’ on license plate dispute

Serbia and Kosovo on Saturday reached a deal to resolve a dispute on using Serbian-issued license plates and ID playing cards in Kosovo, the EU mentioned.

“We have a deal,” EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell tweeted. “Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders.”

“Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards,” Borrell mentioned, including that Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti gave ensures to this finish.

Borrell mentioned a “European solution” was discovered between the 2 international locations.

The bulletins comes as Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić mentioned on Friday that talks failed to ease tensions between the international locations, regardless of ongoing efforts from EU and U.S. officers to bridge variations between Belgrade and Pristina.

The long-running border row sparked fears of an escalation within the area earlier this summer season. Protesters blocked roads in northern Kosovo over new guidelines requiring Kosovo Serbs to make use of Kosovo-issued automobile license plates and for individuals coming into the nation to obtain particular entry paperwork from September 1.

The rising tensions prompted NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to say final week that peacekeeping forces had been “ready to do more” in Kosovo if wanted.