Kosovo border police targeted with ‘grenade and AK47’, authorities say

Two autos of the Kosovo border police have come beneath hearth close to the nation’s northern border with Serbia, the nation’s inside ministry stated on Friday.

The patrol vehicles have been ambushed and hit with a hand grenade and an AK-47 assault rifle whereas on their option to change border shifts, a statement learn. No one was reportedly injured.

Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla said at a press convention that there have been 4 separate assaults in opposition to Kosovo police forces within the final three days, all within the north of the nation, principally populated by a Serb minority.

These incidents within the north of the nation are supposed to “intimidate the police and the citizens in general,” he advised reporters.

However, Sveçla indicated that this was not ethnically motivated, claiming that the assaults are probably meant to intimidate the legislation enforcement after it ramped up its efforts to crack down on unlawful smuggling, principally of products from Serbia.

Sveçla additionally displayed photographs of the harm to police vehicles throughout the press convention.

The Director-General of Kosovo Police, Samedin Mehmeti, stated that the assaults had taken place in a “systematic way”.

“Firstly spikes were used on the roads, then attacks with rocks, weapons were fired and finally the Kosovo Police Patrol was shot at.”

Tensions are nonetheless simmering in northern Kosovo, 20 years after Serb forces performed a marketing campaign of ethnic cleaning within the former province of Serbia that left greater than 12,000 individuals useless and displaced virtually two million principally ethnic Albanians.

The battle was successfully resulted in 1999 after a NATO intervention in opposition to Serbia and the regime of Slobodan Milošević, who was indicted in entrance of the International Criminal Tribunal for the previous Yugoslavia for his function within the wars within the Nineteen Nineties.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a transfer recognised by most EU nations and the US however not by Serbia.