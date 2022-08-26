Kosovo PM asks for more NATO peacekeepers amid heightened tensions

There is an pressing want for additional NATO troops in Kosovo attributable to “threats from Serbia and Russia,” the small Balkan nation’s prime minister stated on Friday.

The remark got here amid weeks of heightened tensions between Prishtina and Belgrade after the Kosovo authorities introduced it will introduce reciprocity measures affecting Serbian residents, involving entry paperwork and licence plates.

In an interview with the German outlet Welt, Prime Minister Albin Kurti stated that the extra peacekeeping forces would “definitely improve (Kosovo’s) security”.

“KFOR troops can help us further expand our security structures and capacities,” he stated.

Brussels and Washington proceed their diplomatic offensive

Tensions soared anew late final month when Kosovo’s authorities declared that Serbian-issued identification paperwork and car license plates would now not be legitimate inside its territory, a response to Kosovo-issued paperwork not being legitimate in Serbia.

Although ethnic Serbs residing within the north of the nation instantly responded by placing up barricades, the scenario on the bottom was shortly calmed after EU police forces and KFOR got here to the scene, whereas the EU and US officers organised a gathering between Prishtina and Belgrade in Brussels.

However, the talks failed to supply any concrete outcomes, with the bloc’s high diplomat Josep Borrell stating that the 2 sides pledged to carry additional conferences to attempt to discover a answer to the problem.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić responded to the disaster by stating that Belgrade needs peace however is not going to hesitate to guard the ethnic Serbs within the north.

On Thursday, US and EU envoys for Kosovo and the broader Western Balkans area, Gabriel Escobar and Miroslav Lajčak, met with Vučić and held talks with Kosovo Serb leaders in a bid to additional deescalate the disaster.

Following Thursday’s assembly, each Lajčak and Escobar refused to reveal particulars, however Lajčak emphasised that the talks weren’t about winners or losers however “about the people who live in Kosovo”.

Vučić stated on Instagram that the three “had no easy talks,” including that “we will not give up our vital national and state interests, primarily the interests of our people, your security.”

Lajčak and Escobar stated that they’ve additionally requested Kurti to postpone the implementation of the foundations which have induced the newest controversy, Euronews Albania reported.

Meanwhile, Kosovo’s prime minister insisted the brand new laws would come into pressure beginning 1 September whereas leaving the door open to the opportunity of a unique association altogether.

“I am ready to shake hands with Vučić. If Serbia agrees to waive border controls in the future, then we will do the same,” Kurti stated.