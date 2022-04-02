Kosovo’s PM says polling stations will be closed in Serbia elections

Serbia is making ready to go to the polls on Sunday for the nation’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

While ethnic Serbs in Kosovo had been allowed to vote in earlier elections, polling stations will stay closed throughout the territory on Sunday

Prime Minister Albin Kurti says constituents can solely forged their ballets at a liaison workplace and maintains Kosovo and Serbia have to have a preliminary settlement on holding the election to allow voting.

The US and the 4 European nations criticised Kosovo’s rejection of what they referred to as their “constructive proposal” in March for permitting the Balkan nation’s ethnic Serb minority to vote in Serbia’s election.

They didn’t say what the rejected proposal entailed.

A bloody 1998-1999 bloody battle between Serbia and Albanian separatists in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, left greater than 12,000 folks lifeless and about 1,600 nonetheless lacking.

NATO’s intervention within the type of a bombing marketing campaign on Serbia ended the warfare.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a transfer recognised by the United States and most EU nations.

However, Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo as separate nation after 11 years of EU-brokered negotiations.

Ethnic-Serbs in Mitrovica, northern Kosovo spoke to Euronews and stated they felt deserted by Serbia’s authorities.

“This can only happen to us, thanks to those from down south” stated one man. When requested, who he was referring to, he pressured, “it is well known who. To those who are bothered, we are a nuisance to them, we are a nuisance to the whole world”.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Mitrovica on the twenty fifth of March with anti-government banners and indicators to strain the federal government into permitting them to vote in neighbouring Serbia’s April third elections.

“All these people (Serbs) who live here (in North Mitrovica), and those who live in the south went through a lot and now after the Brussels agreement we have a situation that we are still afraid for our lives, the lives of our families and children” stated Goran Rakić, Minister for Communities and Returns to the federal government of Kosovo.

Most of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb inhabitants lives north of Mitrovica, near Serbia’s border.

Following these demonstrations, locals hope Sunday’s election is not going to gas renewed tensions, “we hope it will be peaceful, always and forever. No one needs a war, absolutely no one”, a neighborhood man informed Euronews.

People with Serbian citizenship will be capable of journey throughout the border to vote within the election however, political analyst Bardhyl Meta says “Kosovo’s Serbs will never be comfortable if they are guided a narrative that comes from Belgrade. If they do not have a voice, a mission of their own, for life here, for their rights, then they will never be comfortable”.