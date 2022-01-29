Kotsenburg impresses in Wyoming as snowboarding tour kicks off

Former Olympic champion Sage Kotsenburg aced the primary cease of this yr’s Natural Selection Tour at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

The American, who received the 2014 males’s snowboard slopestyle gold at Sochi, outclassed Australian Jared Elston with some spectacular tips together with an enormous frontside 720 and a cab 900 to grab victory with the day’s highest rating.

Fellow Olympian Elena Hight from the US pushed defending champion Robin Van Gyn right into a third-run tiebreaker earlier than pulling off a slick bottom 360 to say the win.

Jackson Hole is the primary cease of the three-stop Natural Selection tour. It will head to Baldface Lodge in Canada in February, earlier than ending off within the Tordrillo Mountains in Alaska on March 21.