Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun pouches

Kraft Heinz announced the voluntary recall of 5,760 circumstances of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend pouches on Monday.

Only these flavored Capri Sun merchandise with June 25, 2023 “Best When Used By” date are being recalled, the corporate stated.

The firm says diluted cleansing resolution, used to wash meals processing gear in its factories, was “inadvertently introduced” right into a manufacturing line, contaminating the drinks.

Kraft Heinz stated it turned conscious of the issue solely after shoppers reported issues with the style of the affected juices.

The firm stated it “is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

Anyone who purchased these drinks is urged to not drink the product and may return it to the shop the place it was bought.