Krejcikova, Osaka, knocked out in Paris

Barbora Krejcikova has change into solely the third defending champion to be knocked out within the opening spherical at Roland Garros after shedding to 97th-ranked Frenchwoman Diane Parry.

Also exiting the French Open on the first hurdle was four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka, an sad return a yr after pulling out of the claycourt event to guard her psychological well being.

Iga Swiatek, the world No.1 and favorite, has progressed, together with former grand slam champs Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu.

Krejcikova’s defeat just isn’t a lot a shock because it sounds as this was her first match in three months due to an injured proper elbow.

Nevertheless, she began sharply profitable eight of the primary 9 video games to take a one-set lead just for Parry, 19, to reel off six straight video games to tie the match earlier than profitable 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Parry obtained raucous backing from spectators shouting for her at Court Philippe Chatrier, the place the noise echoed beneath the retractable roof pulled shut due to rain.

“It’s a dream for me. It was always a dream to play on this court, with the French crowd to support me. They clearly pushed me to victory today,” Parry stated. “I’m the happiest person right now.”

The solely different girls to lose within the first spherical when defending the French crown have been Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

Osaka misplaced 7-5, 6-4 to Amanda Anisimova, a 20-year-old American who beat the Japanese within the third spherical on the Australian Open in January.

Osaka double-faulted twice on break level, to go 5-6 down within the first set and 3-4 down within the second. Each time Anisimova made the break rely.

Top seed Swiatek, the 2020 champion, prolonged her profitable streak to 29 matches beating Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-0 in 54 minutes.

Swiatek’s profitable streak is the longest by any girl since Serena Williams gained 34 in a row in 2013.

She has gained the title at her previous 5 tournaments and has additionally gained a tour-leading 14 units by 6-0 this season.

Kvitova, a two-time semi-finalist in Paris, beat Anna Bondar 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 whereas Azarenka, a semi-finalist in 2013, defeated Ana Bogdan 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-1) 6-2.

Andreescu discovered her rhythm after a gradual begin to defeat Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6 7-5 6-0.

