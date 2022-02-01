Kremlin accuses US of stoking ‘hysteria’ over Ukraine, as UN Security Council meets

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters that Washington and US retailers have performed up fears of a Russian invasion.

“To our dismay, American media have lately been publishing a very large amount of unverified, distorted and deliberately deceitful information about what’s happening in Ukraine and around it,” Peskov mentioned Monday.

Zelensky, nevertheless, restated his place that the menace from Russia stays “dangerous but ambiguous,” and it’s not sure that an assault will happen, the official mentioned.

On Monday, Peskov referred to as on the US and its European allies “to take a more constructive approach,” and mentioned the latest menace of sanctions from the United Kingdom is “extremely worrying.”

“It’s cause for serious concern for international financial structures and businesses,” Peskov mentioned. “It’s an open attack on business.”

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned this weekend that the nation would introduce new laws broadening sanctions and concentrating on particular people near the Kremlin if Russia invades Ukraine.

The Biden administration has additionally recognized a number of elite Russian authorities officers and enterprise leaders that the US intends to sanction if Russia invades Ukraine, a senior administration official told CNN

“In general, the Anglo-Saxons are widely escalating tensions on the European continent,” Peskov mentioned.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the state of affairs are ongoing. Last week each the US and NATO offered Moscow with written responses aimed toward deterring a Russian incursion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned Thursday that the letters failed to deal with Moscow’s issues over the eastward enlargement of the army alliance.

On Monday, a senior US State Department official mentioned that Russia responded in writing to the US’ written response.

Moscow’s response comes forward of a deliberate cellphone dialog between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly to Ukraine for talks, the place he’ll announce £88 million (roughly $118 million) in new funding, in line with a Downing Street assertion.

United Nations Security Council meets

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met to debate the disaster on Monday, and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield mentioned Russia’s actions may have widespread penalties.

“Russia’s aggression today not only threatens Ukraine. It not only threatens Europe. It threatens the international order this body is charged with upholding,” she mentioned. “It is crucial that this Council address the risks that their aggressive and destabilizing behavior poses across the globe.”

Thomas-Greenfield emphasised the affect on those that are already struggling because of Russia’s invasion of jap Ukraine, which has already killed greater than 14,000 Ukrainians, she mentioned.

“If Russia further invades Ukraine, none of us will be able to say we didn’t see it coming. And the consequences will be horrific, which is why this meeting is so important today,” she added.

“Nearly 3 million Ukrainians — half of whom are elderly people and children — need food, shelter, and life-saving assistance. Devastating as this situation is, it would pale in comparison to the humanitarian impact of the full-scale land invasion Russia is currently planning in Ukraine,” Thomas-Greenfield mentioned.

Zhang Jun, China’s Ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the UNSC for holding an open assembly on the tensions, which Russia and China tried to dam, and backed Russia’s declare that it will not assault Ukraine.

Zhang additionally backed Russia’s “legitimate security concerns” over NATO’s open membership, and referred to as the army alliance “the product of the Cold War.”

“We believe that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries. Still less can regional security be guaranteed by the intensifying or even expanding military groups,” mentioned Zhang.

“Today in the 21st century, all parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and come up with a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations.”

The US final week referred to as for the assembly. It is the primary venue on the United Nations the place American and Russian officers each discuss what is occurring.

The council contains 15 members, every of whom has one vote. It is accountable “for the maintenance of international peace and security,” in line with the UN web site. Every UN member state has to adjust to the council’s choices.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba referred to as on Russia to exhibit its dedication to avoiding battle.

“If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter. “Diplomacy is the only responsible way.”

Also on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov positioned the blame on the eastward enlargement of NATO.

Lavrov rejected the suggestion that NATO is a defensive group.

“The line of defense has already come close to us,” Lavrov informed Russia’s Channel One night present on Sunday.

“It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine.”