Moscow slapped again Friday at French actor Gérard Depardieu over his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “crazy unacceptable excesses” in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised reporters that Depardieu — who has been nominated for an Oscar and obtained his Russian passport in 2013 with a hug from Putin — didn’t perceive the continuing state of affairs “due to the fact that he is not completely immersed in the political agenda.”

Reciting the Kremlin’s speaking factors on Ukraine, Peskov said Depardieu “does not understand what happened in Ukraine in 2014, he does not understand what the Minsk agreements are, he does not understand what Donetsk and Luhansk are, he hardly understands what is the bombing of civilians, he is unlikely to know about the nationalist elements,” earlier than saying that “we will be ready to tell him all [of] this and explain it so that he understands better. If he wants to.”

The retaliation got here a day after the French actor said that the “Russian people are not responsible for the crazy unacceptable excesses of leaders like Vladimir Putin.” On March 1, shortly after the battle started, Depardieu referred to as on Russia to cease this “fratricidal war.”