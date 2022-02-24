Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky urges Russians: Stop Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who fell foul of the Kremlin, urged Russians to oppose President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, casting the battle as an try by the Kremlin chief’s entourage to carry onto energy.

“We need to be clear that it is Putin and his entourage who started the war in order to hold onto their power — not the Russian people,” Khodorkovsky stated. “Unleashing a war of aggression and using the armed forces for personal gain signifies that a junta led by Putin has seized power in Russia.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Friends, compatriots, I urge you to use every opportunity to oppose this war,” Khodorkovsky stated. “The war will be fatal for the development of Russian society and a critical factor for Russian statehood.”

Khodorkovsky, as soon as Russia’s richest man, was arrested on a airplane in Siberia in 2003 and jailed for large tax evasion and fraud and his as soon as mighty oil firm, Yukos, was cut up aside.

The Kremlin solid him as a typical felony. Khodorkovsky denied the fees and was launched in 2013 after spending 10 years in custody. He now lives in Britain.

Putin, Russia’s paramount chief since 1999, stated the United States has ignored Russian pursuits for the reason that 1991 fall of the

Soviet Union and was straight threatening Russia by enlarging the NATO navy alliance.

Putin and his most influential ministers solid Ukraine as a US puppet that’s being utilized in a daring try and destroy Russia and its civilization.

“It is the duty of every decent person to take part in the anti-war movement, to disobey the orders of the junta,” Khodorkovsky stated.

Read extra:

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine FM says Russia carrying out ‘full-scale attack’

Some Kyiv residents try to flee, others stock up after Russia attacks