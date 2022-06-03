Kremlin denies blame for food crisis as Putin meets AU leaders | News24

The Kremlin has refused to simply accept blame for the meals disaster in African international locations.

The Kremlin says it isn’t Russia that’s blocking ports, resulting in restricted provide of grains, oils, gasoline and so forth.

Vladimir Putin met with the African Union on Friday.

The Kremlin stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin who’s assembly African Union leaders, will inform them that Moscow is to not blame for the rising meals disaster affecting their continent.

State TV confirmed Putin greeting Senegalese President Macky Sall, chairman of the AU, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the AU Commission, initially of talks within the southern Russian resort of Sochi on Friday.

Russia’s military has seized a lot of Ukraine’s southern shoreline in the midst of its 100-day warfare and its warships management entry to the nation’s Black Sea ports. But it continues responsible Ukraine and the West for the ensuing halt in Ukrainian grain exports.

“With a high degree of probability and confidence, I can assume that the president will give exhaustive explanations of his vision of the situation with Ukrainian grain,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.

“The president will tell our African friends the real state of affairs,” Peskov stated. “He will explain once again what is happening there, who has mined the ports, what is needed for grain to go, that no one on the Russian side is blocking these ports.”

African international locations are acutely affected by the rising disaster, which has despatched costs of grains, cooking oils, gasoline and fertiliser hovering.

Russia and Ukraine account for almost a 3rd of worldwide wheat provides, whereas Russia can be a key international fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a serious exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

Moscow has blamed the state of affairs on all of the naval mines floating close to Ukrainian ports and on Western sanctions that are hitting its personal grain and fertiliser exports due to the impression on delivery, banking and insurance coverage.

Russia has stated it is able to enable vessels carrying meals to go away Ukraine in return for the lifting of some sanctions, a proposal that Ukraine has described as “blackmail”.

In opening feedback at Friday’s assembly, Putin made no reference to the meals disaster however spoke typically phrases of Moscow’s want to develop ties with Africa, saying commerce turnover had risen by greater than 34 p.c within the first few months of this 12 months.