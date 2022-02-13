Kremlin denounces US ‘peak hysteria’ after Putin-Biden call

The Kremlin on Saturday denounced US “peak hysteria” surrounding the Ukraine battle however mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and US chief Joe Biden had agreed to proceed dialogue.

Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin’s prime overseas coverage advisor Yury Ushakov informed a convention name: “Hysteria has reached its peak.”

Ushakov mentioned that the US aspect had requested to rearrange cellphone talks between Biden and Putin on Saturday regardless that such a name had initially been deliberate for Monday.

The two leaders spoke after Washington warned that an all-out invasion may start “any day.”

Ushakov complained concerning the US claims, saying that Americans even launched “the date of the Russian invasion.”

“We don’t understand false information about our intentions is passed to the media,” he informed reporters.

He mentioned that Putin as soon as once more complained that the West has been arming Ukraine and that Kyiv authorities have been “sabotaging” Western-brokered peace agreements to finish a years-long battle in jap Ukraine.

At the identical time Ushakov referred to as the one-hour cellphone talks between the 2 leaders “balanced and business-like” and added that “the presidents have agreed to continue contacts at all levels.”

Russia is demanding binding safety ensures from the West that features a pledge to roll NATO forces out of jap Europe and to by no means broaden into Ukraine.

Washington has flatly rejected the calls for whereas providing to debate a brand new European disarmament settlement with Moscow.

Ushakov mentioned Moscow would bear in mind Biden’s viewpoint because it prepares to reply to Washington and NATO’s proposals.

“The Russian side will carefully analyze Biden’s concerns.”

