World
kremlin: Kremlin accuses Ukraine of ‘contradictory’ statements on peace talks – Times of India
The Kremlin mentioned on Friday that it blames Ukraine for the truth that peace talks between the 2 international locations are frozen, saying it was unclear what Kyiv needed.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned in a name with reporters: “The Ukrainian leadership constantly makes contradictory statements. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned earlier that he had tried repeatedly to organise a gathering with Russian President Vladimir Putin to finish the battle, however that Russia didn’t look like prepared but for critical peace talks.
“There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I’m not telling you that … our people are eager (for me) to talk to him, but we have to face the realities of what we are living through,” Zelenskyy mentioned in an handle to an Indonesian assume tank.
“What do we want from this meeting? … We want our lives back… We want to reclaim the life of a sovereign country within its own territory,” he mentioned.
The final identified face-to-face peace negotiations had been on March 29. Contacts continued remotely for some time however each side now say they’ve stopped.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned in a name with reporters: “The Ukrainian leadership constantly makes contradictory statements. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned earlier that he had tried repeatedly to organise a gathering with Russian President Vladimir Putin to finish the battle, however that Russia didn’t look like prepared but for critical peace talks.
“There are things to discuss with the Russian leader. I’m not telling you that … our people are eager (for me) to talk to him, but we have to face the realities of what we are living through,” Zelenskyy mentioned in an handle to an Indonesian assume tank.
“What do we want from this meeting? … We want our lives back… We want to reclaim the life of a sovereign country within its own territory,” he mentioned.
The final identified face-to-face peace negotiations had been on March 29. Contacts continued remotely for some time however each side now say they’ve stopped.