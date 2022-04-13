World
kremlin: Kremlin rejects idea of exchanging Ukraine’s Putin ally – Times of India
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected the thought of exchanging a controversial Kyiv ally of Kremlin strongman Vladimir Putin for Ukrainians detained by Russia.
Lawmaker and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, one in every of Ukraine’s richest folks, is understood for his shut ties to Putin and says the Russian chief is godfather to his youngest daughter, Darya.
Ukrainian authorities introduced Tuesday that they had captured Medvedchuk, 67, who escaped from home arrest after Russia despatched troops to the pro-Western nation on February 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided to swap him for Ukrainians captured by Russia.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Medvedchuk had “nothing to do with the special military operation.
“He is a international politician,” he told reporters, adding that the Kremlin was not aware if Medvedchuk wanted Moscow to be involved.
“Medvedchuk has by no means had any behind-the-scenes relations with Russia,” Peskov said, implying that he would otherwise have left Ukraine before Moscow sent in troops.
Medvedchuk is a hugely controversial figure because of his close ties to Moscow.
He had been under house arrest since 2021 on treason charges over accusations that he tried to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea and hand Ukrainian military secrets to Moscow.
