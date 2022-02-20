Kremlin lashes out at Ukraine and NATO after call with Macron

Press play to take heed to this text

MUNICH — The Kremlin on Sunday used a phone name between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to broadcast an array of provocative, unproven allegations of belligerence by Ukraine and NATO international locations, insisting the West was “pushing Kyiv towards a military solution to the so-called Donbass problem.”

Moscow’s unfounded claims, put ahead whereas Russia has mobilized greater than 100,000 troops and complex weapons on the Ukrainian border, sharply raised the hazard that Putin may use fabricated costs to justify a army assault.

U.S. President Joe Biden has mentioned publicly that he believes Putin has determined to undertake a widescale invasion — a degree made once more on Sunday by senior U.S. administration officers who warned that Russia is on the “brink” of an invasion.

The Kremlin, in its summary of Sunday’s name, mentioned Putin had referred to an evacuation of civilians at the moment underway within the occupied areas of Donbass — which even some residents there have known as unjustified. Separatist leaders, in urging civilians to flee, had claimed that an assault by the Ukrainian army was imminent.

In truth, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly mentioned his troops are beneath orders to indicate most restraint and never create the pretext for a Russian invasion.

“Serious concern was expressed over the sharp deterioration of the situation on the line of contact in the Donbass,” the Kremlin mentioned in its abstract of the decision. “The president of Russia famous that the explanation for the escalation is the provocations of the Ukrainian safety forces. Attention is drawn to the continued pumping by the NATO international locations of Ukraine of contemporary weapons and ammunition, which is pushing Kyiv in the direction of a army resolution to the so-called Donbass downside.

“As a result,” the Kremlin assertion added, “civilians in the [separatist areas], who have to evacuate to Russia to escape the intensifying shelling, suffer.”

The Kremlin readout differed sharply in tone and substance from an preliminary evaluation issued by the French authorities. And in a follow-up briefing for reporters, an Elysée official conceded that the 2 presidents disagreed on the state of play.

Putin and Macron “acknowledged their differences of interpretation,” the official mentioned. “Mr. Putin puts on Ukraine the responsibility of the deadlock in the negotiations with the separatists, while the [French] president insists on the respect of the Minsk agreements such as they were signed at the time by Russia.”

Given the contentiousness of the scenario, and Russia’s fame for utilizing disinformation as a part of its toolkit, it was unclear why the Elysée had not insisted on written joint statements by the 2 presidents following their calls and conferences to keep away from misunderstandings and even flat-out contradictions.

There had been comparable contradictions following a gathering between Macron and Putin on the Kremlin earlier this month, with Paris initially asserting that sure offers had been reached, and the Kremlin denying that was the case.

On Sunday, the Elysée mentioned Putin and Macron had agreed that on Monday there must be a quickly-organized assembly of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group — made up of representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The French president’s workplace mentioned the trilateral group “will work on the re-establishment of the ceasefire” alongside the road of contact between Russian-backed separatists within the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk and the Ukrainian armed forces. There has been a pointy improve in shelling on the contact line in current days.

Macron and Putin additionally mentioned Russia’s dedication to withdrawing troops from Belarus after army workout routines that ended Sunday. Belarus announced that Russian army forces wouldn’t instantly return residence following the conclusions of the drills. Macron, after his current go to to Moscow, had mentioned that Putin assured him that the troops would depart after the workout routines.

The Elysée claimed that through the Sunday name with Macron, Putin once more made this promise — though it was already contradicted by the assertion by Belarusian authorities and Russia made no point out of any such settlement.

“Putin reiterated to President Macron his intention to withdraw these troops from Belarus at the end of the ongoing exercises.” the Elysée official mentioned. “So we will have to verify all this. It will take some time but I note that the statements of the Belarusian authorities do not coincide with the words of President Putin.”

According to the French abstract, Putin agreed to “the resumption of work within the framework of the Normandy format on the basis of the exchanges and proposals made by Ukraine in recent days; intense work to enable a meeting of the trilateral contact group to be held in the next few hours with the aim of obtaining from all the stakeholders a commitment to a ceasefire on the line of contact; the need to favor a diplomatic solution to the current crisis and to do everything to achieve it.”

In the approaching days, the French overseas minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in a bid to advance the agreed-upon factors, the Elysée mentioned. “We believe that the resources of diplomacy are not exhausted,” the Elysée mentioned.

The Kremlin, nevertheless, didn’t affirm any particular commitments. Instead, it pushed the road that solely Kyiv was in charge for the failure to settle the practically eight-year-long conflict in Donbass, wherein Russia has financed and armed separatist forces and successfully assumed management of the makeshift governmental administrations of the occupied territories.

Allied leaders have been in fixed communication over the Russian risk, and Macron was anticipated to talk later Sunday along with his counterparts, the Elysée mentioned.

The Macron-Putin telephone name got here on the closing day of the annual Munich Security Conference, which was dominated by hypothesis a couple of Russian invasion and pervasive fears of the primary large-scale conflict on the European continent within the twenty first century.

“We believe that Putin has made his decision. Period,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris informed reporters simply earlier than leaving Munich for Washington.

Her feedback chimed with remarks by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said that Russia is planning the biggest war in Europe since 1945.

“People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail,” he informed the BBC in an interview broadcast Sunday.

European Council President Charles Michel mentioned Sunday that “if there is further military aggression, we will react with massive sanctions. The cost for Russia must be, and will be, severe.” But he added: “Let’s be frank — it’s going to even be a value for us, in Europe.

Questioned on the European Union’s protection capabilities and dedication to Ukraine, prime EU diplomat Josep Borrell insisted the bloc has been Ukraine’s strongest associate and had already offered €17 billion in support in alternate for reforms. The relationship is “truly comprehensive,” Borrell mentioned. “There’s no country where we spend more money and have stronger ties in all areas.”

European overseas ministers are scheduled to satisfy in Brussels on Monday, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba set to temporary ministers.