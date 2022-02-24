Kremlin: Putin ready to negotiate deal over Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization

A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to barter a settlement with Kyiv over Ukraine’s “neutrality,” amid an unfolding Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov mentioned Putin was ready to speak with Ukrainian leaders about each neutrality and demilitarization.

“The president formulated his vision of what we would expect from Ukraine in order for the conceptual ‘red lines’,” he informed reporters at a Kremlin press briefing, “if the leadership of Ukraine is ready to talk about it.”

Putin has beforehand refused to barter instantly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with the latter complaining requests to barter with Moscow as lately as Wednesday had gone unanswered. Following a Russian bombardment of Ukraine early Thursday, Zelenskiy introduced he was severing diplomatic relations with Russia.

Moscow’s all-out assault Thursday morning on Ukraine with missiles and warplanes threatens to push Europe into its gravest battle since World War II.