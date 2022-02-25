Kremlin regrets UEFA decision to move Champions League final from St Petersburg

The Kremlin on Friday stated it regretted UEFA’s resolution to maneuver this yr’s Champions League last from St Petersburg to Paris within the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the town would have made an excellent host for a “festival of football.”

European soccer’s governing physique additionally stated the house video games of Ukrainian and Russian membership and nationwide groups competing in UEFA competitions can be performed at impartial venues “until further notice.”

In a associated improvement, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) informed Reuters following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, that the 2022 World Cup playoff match in Russia is “almost unthinkable” for the time being.

