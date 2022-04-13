Kremlin rejects idea of exchanging Ukraine’s Putin ally

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected the thought of exchanging a controversial Kyiv ally of Kremlin strongman Vladimir Putin for Ukrainians detained by Russia.

Lawmaker and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, one in all Ukraine’s richest folks, is understood for his shut ties to Putin and says the Russian chief is godfather to his youngest daughter, Darya.

Ukrainian authorities introduced Tuesday they’d captured Medvedchuk, 67, who escaped from home arrest after Russia despatched troops to the pro-Western nation on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to swap him for Ukrainians captured by Russia.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Medvedchuk had “nothing to do with the special military operation.”

“He is a foreign politician,” he advised reporters, including that the Kremlin was not conscious if Medvedchuk wished Moscow to be concerned.

“Medvedchuk has never had any behind-the-scenes relations with Russia,” Peskov stated, implying that he would in any other case have left Ukraine earlier than Moscow despatched in troops.

Medvedchuk is a massively controversial determine due to his shut ties to Moscow.

He had been beneath home arrest since 2021 on treason costs over accusations that he tried to steal pure sources from Russia-annexed Crimea and hand Ukrainian navy secrets and techniques to Moscow.

