Kremlin says concerned by reported detention of Moldova ex-president

The Kremlin stated on Tuesday it was involved by the reported detention of Moldova’s pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon.

Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists advised journalists.

“Of course we are concerned,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in a convention name with reporters, when requested in regards to the stories. “We hope that Dodon’s rights will be respected.”

