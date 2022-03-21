Kremlin says no significant progress yet in peace talks with Ukraine

The Kremlin mentioned on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not but made any important progress.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has mentioned it’s prepared to barter however is not going to give up or settle for Russian ultimatums.

Speaking to reporters on a convention name, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned important progress within the talks nonetheless needed to be made for there to be a foundation for a doable assembly between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon,” Peskov mentioned. “There has been no significant progress so far.”

Peskov additionally reiterated claims that Russia was exhibiting extra willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work towards an settlement on the talks.

“Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks,” he mentioned.

