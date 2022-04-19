Kremlin says not ‘authorized’ to discuss missing crew from doomed Moskva warship

The Kremlin refused on Tuesday to disclose any particulars about casualties suffered from the sinking of Russia’s guided-missile cruiser Moskva, as mother and father referred to as for the reality about their lacking youngsters.

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet sank final week after an explosion and hearth that Ukraine mentioned was attributable to a profitable missile strike and Russia mentioned was the results of exploding munitions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian authorities mentioned the crew had been evacuated from the warship — which is ready to carry as much as 680 sailors — however gave no different particulars.

After the Moskva sank mother and father and different members of the family of sailors who served aboard — together with conscripts — took to social media, saying their youngsters had gone lacking and that they wanted solutions.

Asked to touch upon the scenario, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman mentioned Tuesday the Kremlin was not at liberty to disclose any particulars.

“All communication is only through the defense ministry,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned. “All information regarding this is issued by the defence ministry and here we are not authorised to release anything.”

Several households have mentioned on social media or in statements to unbiased Russian or overseas press that they can not discover their youngsters who had been serving on the Moskva.

Dmitry Shkrebets mentioned that his conscript son Yegor was a cook dinner on the ship and was now listed as lacking in motion.

“A conscript who was not supposed to take part in hostilities is listed as missing,” he mentioned in a submit on VKontakte, Russia’s largest social community.

He mentioned that after he tried to be taught extra concerning the tragedy, the commander of the cruiser and his deputy had gone incommunicado.

On Monday, Shkrebets mentioned that he had been in contact with three extra households whose conscripted sons had additionally gone lacking after the sinking.

“We need written answers to our questions about the location of our children,” Shkrebets mentioned.

Read extra: How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?