The Kremlin on Wednesday performed down hopes of a breakthrough following peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul a day earlier.

“We cannot state that there was anything too promising or any breakthroughs,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.

“There is a lot of work to be done,” Peskov stated.

He added that Moscow thought-about it “positive” that Kyiv had began outlining its calls for in writing.

“We carefully avoid making statements on the matters” which can be mentioned on the talks as a result of “we believe that negotiations should take place in silence,” he added.

Moscow’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, described talks in Istanbul on Monday as “meaningful.”

A protection official on the talks stated Russia could be considerably lowering its navy exercise close to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and town of Chernigiv.

However, Ukrainian authorities stated Russian forces had later bombarded the northern metropolis of Chernigiv on Wednesday, regardless of Moscow’s claims.

Medinsky stated in a video he posted on Telegram on Wednesday that “Ukraine expressed readiness to fulfil fundamental demands that Russia had insisted on all these past years.”

“If all these commitments are fulfilled, the threat of the creation of a NATO base of operations will be liquidated,” he stated.

“Work is continuing, talks are continuing,” he added, whereas Russia’s place on Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2020, and the separatist areas in Donbas in japanese Ukraine “remains unchanged.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who’s visiting China, stated the ministry was happy with progress in negotiations, in feedback to Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

“We regard the results of the talks that took place yesterday in Istanbul as a positive move forward,” he stated, whereas including “this is not yet the final result.”

Lavrov was in China to attend a ministerial convention of nations neighboring Afghanistan.

Condemning Western sanctions over Moscow’s navy motion in Ukraine, he instructed his Iranian counterpart that Russia can be “arranging practical steps to allow us to go round these unlawful actions,” TASS state information company reported.

