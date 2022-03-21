World
Kremlin says peace talks with Ukraine yet to yield breakthrough – Times of India
MOSCOW: The Kremlin stated on Monday that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had but to yield any main breakthroughs and referred to as on international locations that may exert affect over Ukraine to make use of their clout to make Kyiv extra constructive on the negotiations.
Speaking to reporters on a convention name, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated important progress within the talks nonetheless needed to be made for there to be a foundation for a potential assembly between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it referred to as a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s navy capabilities and root out folks it referred to as harmful nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to pressure it to withdraw its forces.
