Kremlin says technical glitch behind interrupted Putin speech at stadium

The Kremlin stated on Friday a technical glitch was behind the interrupted transmission of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech to a packed Moscow stadium to mark the eighth anniversary of Crimea’s annexation.

Russian state tv abruptly minimize away from Putin hailing what Russia calls its particular operation in Ukraine and the bravery of its troopers, to indicate patriotic songs being performed on the occasion as a substitute.

It later aired the total speech, which ended a number of seconds after the cutaway with Putin leaving the stage as hundreds of spectators waved Russian flags on the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium.

Cited by RIA information company, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated a server glitch had brought about the interruption.

Russia despatched tens of hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbor’s navy capabilities and root out individuals it referred to as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to power it to withdraw its forces.

