Kremlin says US cannot be trusted on Ukraine accusations                      

The Kremlin stated Friday that Washington couldn’t be trusted after US officers claimed to have proof of a deliberate operation by Moscow to movie a pretend Ukrainian assault on Russians.

“I would recommend not to believe anyone, and especially the State Department, when it comes to these issues,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters.

The Pentagon stated Thursday it had proof of a plan by Moscow to movie a pretend Ukrainian assault on Russians to justify an assault on its pro-West neighbor.

Neither the Pentagon nor State Department spokesman Ned Price, who additionally commented on the alleged plan, provided proof to again up the declare.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused “Western colleagues” of constructing issues up.

“The delusional nature of such fabrications — and there are more and more of them every day — is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist,” he stated in televised remarks.

