The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the navy battle by refusing to barter as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro-Western nation.

“In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised reporters throughout a convention name.

“Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon.”

On Friday, as Moscow’s forces approached Kyiv, the Kremlin mentioned President Vladimir Putin was able to ship a delegation for talks to Belarus, the place Russia has stationed hundreds of troops.

It is without doubt one of the locations from the place Ukraine says it’s being attacked.

A number of hours later, Putin referred to as on the Ukrainian military to overthrow the nation’s management whom he described as “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had repeatedly called for talks with the Russian leader during a weeks-long diplomatic push in which Western countries tried to deter Putin from launching an attack.

As Russian troops closed in on Kyiv on Friday, Zelenskyy issued a new statement urging talks.

“I would like to address the President of the Russian Federation once again. Fighting is going on all over Ukraine. Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” he said.

The Kremlin on Saturday also said that Russia had “seriously prepared” for the international sanctions, which it said it had “predicted.”

“Measures are being taken immediately to minimize damage to all sectors of our economy,” Peskov said.

Russia has been hit by a barrage of Western sanctions after Putin announced his attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

