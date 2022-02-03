Kremlin urges US to ‘stop escalating tensions’ over Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday urged the United States to cease inflaming tensions after Washington despatched a number of thousand troops to bolster NATO forces in japanese Europe amid the Ukraine disaster.

“We are constantly urging our American partners to stop escalating tensions on the European continent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised reporters.

“Unfortunately, Americans are continuing to do it,” he mentioned, including that the latest deployment of US troops to bolster NATO forces in Europe solely worsened tensions.

With Russia refusing to tug again 100,000 troops poised on Ukraine’s borders, 1,000 US troopers in Germany are being despatched to Romania, and one other 2,000 stationed within the United States are being flown to Germany and Poland.

“Obviously, these are not the steps aimed at de-escalating tensions, on the contrary, these are actions that lead to an increase in tensions,” Peskov mentioned.

Therefore, he added, Russia’s considerations over NATO’s eastward growth and US troop deployment are “absolutely clear, absolutely justified.”

“Any measures taken by Russia to ensure its own security and interests are also within reason,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts — coupled with the specter of sanctions in opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s internal circle — to discourage what they concern to be a looming invasion of Ukraine, regardless of strenuous denials from Moscow.

