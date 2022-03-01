Kris Jenner teases ‘transformations’ in Hulu’s new ‘Kardashians’ trailer

A brand new trailer for the Kardashian-Jenners’ upcoming Hulu show teases the various “transformations” they’ve gone via since wrapping their long-running E! sequence.

“Over the last year, we have seen such transformations in all of us,” momager Kris Jenner says in a voiceover from “The Kardashians” in a sneak peek launched on Instagram Monday.

The first household of actuality TV will return to screens subsequent month after “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ended its 20-season run in June 2021.

The first season of the brand new sequence will delve into matters together with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ongoing divorce, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second pregnancy and Khloé Kardashian’s life as a single mom.

“Oh my God. Are you dying? Are you dying? I’m dying,” a lady cryptically asks Kim, 41, over the cellphone in a single scene of the trailer.

Kris, 66, later declares, “You guys, it’s happening” earlier than a clip of the household toasting champagne to rejoice a newly engaged Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 46, who make a number of appearances collectively within the teaser.

“Surprise!” Kylie, 24, yells because the Poosh founder and the Blink-192 drummer be part of a room filled with their family members after Kourtney mentioned sure in October 2021.

In one other phase, Kim seems within the pink Balenciaga outfit she wore whereas hosting “Saturday Night Live” final fall.

It definitely has been a 12 months of change for the A-listers: Kim started dating “SNL” star Pete Davidson amid her divorce, Khloé’s on-again off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, fathered a baby with another woman and Kourtney has been on a PDA tour with Barker.

As for the youthful siblings, Kendall Jenner launched her 818 Tequila model to some backlash and received critical with NBA star beau Devin Booker, whereas Kylie gave birth to baby boy Wolf a number of months after Scott’s Astroworld Festival resulted in 10 deaths.

In a beforehand launched “Kardashians” teaser, Kim poked fun at her past relationships, laughing off the truth that she’s had a number of engagements.

“This makes me so happy,” Kris mentioned after Kourtney accepted Barker’s proposal.

“She’s never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times,” Kim quipped.

“The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu.