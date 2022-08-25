Krishnamurthy Subramanian Appointed As Executive Director (India) At IMF

Krishnamurthy Subramanian is presently Professor (Finance), Indian School of Business.

New Delhi:

Former Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian was on Thursday appointed as Executive Director (India) on the International Monetary Fund, a Personnel Ministry order stated.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has permitted the appointment of Mr Subramanian to the submit of Executive Director (India) on the IMF, with impact from November 1, 2022 for a interval of three years or till additional orders, by curbing the tenure of Dr Surjit S Bhalla as ED (India), IMF as much as 31.10.2022, it stated.

Mr Bhalla was appointed to the submit for 3 years in October 2019.

