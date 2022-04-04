Kristin Cavallari ‘ready for a relationship’ two years after Jay Cutler split

Kristin Cavallari is “ready for a relationship,” and even open to marriage once more, two years after her break up from Jay Cutler.

Over the weekend, the “Very Cavallari” star admitted throughout an Instagram Q&A that she wanted these previous two years to “work through some heavy stuff.”

“I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

When requested if she’s would tie the knot once more, the Uncommon James designer answered with a definitive, “Yes.”

“I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past two years, so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me,” she wrote. The mother of three even added that she’d be open to having yet one more baby.

Cavallari wrote that she is open to getting married once more. kristincavallari/Instagram

The 35-year-old “Laguna Beach” alum suggested followers to take “the time to work through it, allowing yourself to feel all the emotions,” when leaving a “toxic relationship,” including that “it took me literally 2 years to fully heal.”

The actuality star and ex-NFL participant married in June 2013 after relationship for 3 years. They share three youngsters, sons, Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and daughter, Saylor, 6.

The couple announced their breakup in April 2020 in a joint assertion, however have but to finalize their divorce.

Kristin Cavallari and ex Jay Cutler throughout happier occasions in 2019. Getty Images

The former Chicago Bears quarterback reportedly “is still very much hung up on Kristin.”

A supply told Us Weekly that, “he still has a lot of love for her and wishes things weren’t as they are.”

“The Hills” star revealed that she is having fun with single life however harassed that “it’s crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship. No one can make you happy or fill a void. That’s an inside job.”

She additionally wrote that she’s “obsessed” along with her youngsters and has a “really strong connection” to every of them.