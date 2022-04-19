Kristina Keneally’s new opponent is bringing colour to the independents’ palette

While the emergence of the brand new breed of impartial candidates contesting the federal election is highly effective and galvanizing, it’s nonetheless not reflective of up to date Australia. The actuality is candidates of color are nonetheless on the outer fringes, regardless whether or not it’s a part of a political get together or the impartial motion.

The fact is, for a lot of Asian-Australians and other people of color, politics is out of attain. They merely would not have entry to the monetary assets and social networks to interrupt via and make a major run. They should cope with discriminatory attitudes and unconscious bias.

One such candidate who got here nose to nose with these boundaries was Kim Ly Nguyen, a social entrepreneur who needed to abandon her aspirations to contest the federal seat of Chisholm as an impartial this 12 months.

Before making her resolution, Kim shared with me the difficulties and challenges of elevating funds and donations, to not point out her profile, connecting with mainstream political and civic actions and acquiring media curiosity and protection. In asserting her resolution on LinkedIn, she mentioned: “It is not due to the lack of willpower or passion, it’s more so, the lack of finance.”