Kriti Sanon on her Holi release Bachchhan Paandey – “It’s first of my many releases to come this year” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Kriti Sanon has a wide range of large movies set to launch inside this yr alone and the primary one is all set to launch on Holi by bringing the theater attraction again with a full-on masala entertainer Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kriti Sanon on her Holi launch Bachchhan Paandey – “It’s first of my many releases to come this year”

Talking about Bachchhan Paandey releasing on Holi, Kriti shares, “Cinemas are finally back after two years of the pandemic, getting the same butterflies in my stomach as always. I am so excited for the release of Bachchhan Paandey also because it’s the first of my many releases to come this year! It is a full-on massy entertainer and I just hope people will have as much fun watching it as we all did, making it.”

The actress will probably be seen taking up the position of a director named Myra Devekar within the drama-comedy the place she additionally reunites together with her Housefull 4 co-star, Akshay Kumar.

On the work entrance, Kriti Sanon’s big-ticket movies embody Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath and Bhediya together with the untitled undertaking by Anurag Kashyap.

