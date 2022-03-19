Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 53 years, will serve less than half | News24

Johan based Saving the Survivors, an NGO aimed toward treating injured wild animals. (PHOTO: Papi Morake)

A person has been sentenced to 53 years in jail for rhino poaching however will successfully serve lower than half of that.

He absconded after he obtained bail in a single rhino poaching case and was arrested on related costs two years later.

His co-accused continues to be on the run.

A 39-year-old Mozambican man was sentenced to 53 years in jail this week for rhino poaching – however he’ll solely serve an efficient 23 years.

Mike Nyathi’s sentence was handed down within the Skukuza Regional Court on Friday.

Nyathi, who has South African citizenship, was first arrested on 17 September 2017 by rangers within the Kingfisherspruit Section of the Kruger National Park,

The rangers discovered a limping rhino that had been shot (and later died because of its accidents and adopted the spoor of Nyathi and his confederate.

They have been discovered hiding in an space not removed from the injured rhino, based on South African National Parks (SANParks).

They have been arrested and given bail however each failed to seem in court docket and absconded.

Nyathi was finally rearrested in 2019 and his co-accused continues to be on the run.

“On 13 May 2019, Satara Rangers noticed a spoor of suspected poachers which they followed,” stated SANParks.

READ | 3 rhino poachers caught in Kruger National Park jailed after pleading guilty

They first discovered a excessive calibre rifle that had been dropped by the fleeing suspects and located Nyathi hiding close by.

He was detained and handed over to the South African Police Service for processing.

SANParks stated that throughout the police investigation, it was discovered that he was wished in reference to the 2017 incident. Both instances have been mixed for trial.

The court docket discovered him responsible of 12 of the 14 costs he was going through and sentenced him to 53 years imprisonment.

He will solely serve 23 years as a result of a few of the sentences will run concurrently by way of the judgment.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.