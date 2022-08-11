Krugersdorp rapes: 7 suspects abandon bail applications as more men charged | News24

Police officers comb a mining space in Krugersdorp throughout a clampdown on unlawful mining in Krugersdorp.

Police say they’ve linked 14 males to the rapes of eight girls in Krugersdorp final month.

Seven males appeared in courtroom on Wednesday, whereas the remaining seven appeared in the identical courtroom on Thursday.

It has been confirmed one of many suspects is a minor whose case might be separated from the remainder of the suspects.

Seven extra males have been charged in reference to the rapes of eight girls in West Village, Krugersdorp, final month.

The suspects are believed to be unlawful miners who had been based mostly in and round West Village.

They appeared within the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Fourteen males now stand accused of robbing and raping the ladies greater than two weeks in the past.

Seven suspects, who appeared in the identical courtroom on Wednesday, had been the primary to be charged in reference to the incident.

Initially, all of the accused solely confronted a cost of being within the nation illegally within the nation, however they now face a number of counts of rape, sexual assault and theft with aggravated circumstances.

The suspects, who appeared on Thursday, instructed the courtroom they’d be making use of for authorized support.

The courtroom heard six of the suspects had been from Lesotho and Mozambique, whereas the seventh was from South Africa.

They are aged between 23 and 48.

The courtroom additionally heard their addresses had been unknown and so they had been abandoning their bail purposes.

The males had been amongst greater than 80 suspects who had been arrested shortly after the eight girls, who had been a part of a crew filming a music video in West Village, had been robbed and raped by a gaggle of armed males.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and led to residents throughout the West Rand protesting towards unlawful miners.

Speaking outdoors courtroom, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane mentioned the State had established prospects of a profitable prosecution towards the 14 males.

Mjonondwane added one of many suspects, who appeared on Wednesday, was confirmed to be a minor. The courtroom was initially instructed he was 15 years outdated.

She mentioned following an age evaluation, it was discovered he was 16.

“The investigating officer had to go to the hospital for that age assessment to be conducted, and the results came back, and he indeed is a minor, 16 years of age.

“He was then separated from the case that entails all of the grownup accused, and he’ll now be present process the preliminary enquiry, which is anticipated to occur tomorrow [Friday].”

Mjonondwane added the enquiry was expected to be attended by a magistrate, probation officer, legal representative, parents, if available, and a prosecutor to determine why the minor committed the alleged offence.

She said they could not rule out the possibility of more suspects being linked to the case.

“Investigations are progressing very properly, and we might be guided by the course the investigation takes.

“As the NPA, we had to oppose the media application to film [because] we are not yet done with conducting ID parades. There are still more victims to come to attend the ID parade.”

Mjonondwane added greater than 70 different suspected unlawful miners appeared in courtroom on Wednesday on a cost of being within the nation illegally.

“Some of them pleaded guilty already, and the next step that then follows is for the investigating officer to check into their criminal records.”

She confirmed 19 different minors additionally appeared in courtroom and their circumstances had been postponed to 16 August.