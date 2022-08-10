Krugersdorp violence: 15-year-old among seven charged over rapes of eight women | News24

Seven suspects arrested throughout a swoop on unlawful miners in Krugersdorp have been charged with the gang rape of eight ladies.

Seven suspected unlawful miners arrested throughout police operations following the gang rape of eight ladies in Krugersdorp on the West Rand two weeks in the past have been charged in reference to the rape.

“There is a prima facie case against the seven that appeared today [Wednesday]. The charges relate to the incident that happened to a crew that was busy filming a music video in the West Rand,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane instructed journalists exterior the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

All seven instructed the courtroom that they might apply for authorized help.

One instructed the courtroom that he was 18, whereas one other mentioned he was 15. Mjonondwane mentioned seven extra suspects had been anticipated to seem in the identical courtroom on Thursday and anticipated to face related costs.

“The prosecutor first had to go through the contents of the docket and satisfy herself that there is prima facie evidence, hence all the 14 accused from the 64 accused that appeared in court are now facing charges, ranging from multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravated circumstances,” she mentioned, including that how authorities linked to the rapes could be divulged in courtroom.

However, Mjonondwane confirmed that an id parade had taken place on Tuesday.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of more people being charged and added to the docket that consists of rape charges. We will be guided by the direction the investigation takes,” she mentioned.

The case was postponed to twenty-eight September for additional investigations.

The minor could be taken to a spot of security and is anticipated again in courtroom on Thursday, pending the end result of an age evaluation.