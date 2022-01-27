Sports
Krunal Pandya’s Twitter ‘compromised’; now restored | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Krunal Pandya might need develop into a sufferer of cyberbullying as on Thursday his Twitter account seemingly acquired hacked, the place the hacker mentioned he’s prepared to promote the cricketer’s account in alternate for some bitcoins.
The hacker reportedly wrote some nasty feedback for a couple of customers on the social media platform and despatched out round 10 tweets from his account. Later on, all of the tweets have been deleted.
Earlier in 2019, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson‘s Twitter and Instagram accounts acquired hacked. In October 2021, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel had urged his followers to disregard actions from his Instagram account after it acquired hacked.
Krunal performed for Mumbai Indians (MI) within the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2021 however he has not been retained for 2022 version. He was related to the franchise since 2016, and acquired retained in 2018.
