KSHS latest NW school to report COVID case

Karratha Senior High School has change into the newest college within the North West to be hit by COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to folks, carers and workers, the varsity revealed there had been a optimistic case “associated” with the varsity however decided there have been no school-based shut contacts of the case.

No college students or different workers are required to quarantine presently and are suggested to attend college.

Camera Icon The letter was despatched to folks, careers and workers. Credit: Supplied / Facebook

The letter suggested households to observe for signs and if signs develop, to get examined and isolate till they obtain a destructive outcome.

“If you or your child develop symptoms, please do not attend school,” the letter learn.

The college stays open.