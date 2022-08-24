Kubler flies Aussie flag at ATP event

Jason Kubler is into the final 16 of the ATP occasion in North Carolina after recording a powerful 7-5 6-2 victory over South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo.

Fellow Australians James Duckworth and John Millman, although, didn’t win their round-of-32 matches within the final warm-up occasion earlier than subsequent week’s US Open in New York.

A day after beating compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis, Duckworth went all the way down to fourth-seeded American Maxime Cressy 6-3 6-3 whereas Millman misplaced 6-4 6-4 to eighth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Qualifer Kubler, ranked 116 on the planet, wanted one hour 41 minutes to see off the world No.81.

The 29-year-old from Brisbane received 81 per cent of factors on his first serve, fought off two break factors, and broke 3 times himself to arrange a gathering with Laslo Djere.

The Serb was a 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) winner over Portuguese sixteenth seed Joao Sousa in a nasty day for a lot of seeded gamers.

Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy misplaced 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 1-6 to veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet, sixth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili was crushed 6-4 6-1 by Brazilian Thiago Monteiro, and ninth seed Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland fell 6-4 6-1 to France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Defending champion Ilya Ivashka of Belarus opened his title defence with a 6-4 6-2 conquer German Peter Gojowczyk.