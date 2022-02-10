Kuli Roberts: devastated family asks for privacy as they deal with her untimely death | Citypress

NEWS

Update at 15:52: Family assertion added and extra tributes.

The household of journalist and media character Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts, who died all of a sudden on Wednesday, has requested for privateness as they undergo the tough interval of grieving and therapeutic.

In a press release on Thursday afternoon, the household confirmed that the previous Sunday World way of life editor died on Wednesday night time:

It is with profound remorse and disappointment that we affirm the premature passing of our expensive daughter, mom, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts. Her love for household, pals, work and really importantly her neighborhood is well-known.

“We humbly request that you respect our need for privacy, as we go through this difficult period of grieving and healing. We ask that you please keep us in your prayers.”

They didn’t expose particulars of the reason for dying.

On Thursday morning, Roberts’ cousin, actor Nyaniso Bhengu, confirmed her passing, however requested for time to talk to the household.

City Press understands the 49-year-old Roberts was on the set of her new present when she allegedly had a seizure and collapsed.

A detailed buddy revealed that Roberts was at work when she handed:

She arrived on set round 7pm, the place they had been filming with different artists. She collapsed.

The former way of life editor at Sunday World newspaper is alleged to have died a couple of minutes later.

Friends of the journalist, who was additionally an actress on Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen, took to social media on Thursday morning to substantiate the heartbreak.

Former journalist and shut buddy Cassandra Gudlhuza shared an image with Roberts and captioned it “Oh my friend” with a heartbroken emoji.

Roberts was within the highlight after she misplaced her job on the newspaper late final 12 months after she had been introduced and later dropped as a councillor candidate for political social gathering African Transformation Movement.

Tributes continued to pour in on Thursday on social media as colleagues and pals paid their respects to Roberts who impacted the lives of many in leisure.

Internationally acclaimed actress Terry Pheto wrote:

I’m nonetheless in shock. My coronary heart goes out to Kuli’s kids, household and family members. She was one in every of a form – an icon!

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube added:

Bow out my expensive sis, yours was a life lived a 100 occasions higher than how most of us want we might, those that liked you, liked you to your reality and resolve and similar as those that didn’t! Consistent to the top! We will meet once more for that espresso.

Television producer Legend Manqele added that:

She was so humorous. She as soon as misplaced her canine and to really feel higher she purchased the identical sort of canine and gave it the identical title.

Roberts’ profession took off when she was a characteristic on SABC1 gossip present Real Goboza as a co-host and their leisure information correspondent alongside Phat Joe. She went on to be one of many 4 personalities on SABC3 discuss present Trending SA, alongside Nina Hastie and Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Roberts is the sister to actress Hlubi Mboya. She is a mom to 2 kids, and she or he can be a grandmother.