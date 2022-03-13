Kulula.com and British Airways aim to resume flights by midday on Sunday | Fin24

Comair says it’ll accommodate clients affected by Saturday’s suspension on different flights or assist them rebook with out penalties.

Comair is partaking with the SA Civil Aviation Authority to raise the suspension of Kulula.com and British Airways flights earlier than midday.

The Authority suspended the 2 airways on a cautionary foundation on Saturday.

Comair says it’ll accommodate clients affected by Saturday’s suspension on different flights or assist them rebook with out penalties.

Comair says Kulula.com and British Airways flights in South Africa ought to resume by noon on Sunday.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended kulula.com and British Airways flights, each operated by Comair, for twenty-four hours.

It was a precautionary suspension following a evaluation of the airline operator’s insurance policies and programs. SACAA stated it undertook the evaluation due to the current spate of security incidents at Comair. It needed the operator to make use of these 24 hours to point out that its threat and security administration programs can successfully handle potential hazards.

Comair stated it had already responded to the SACAA’s considerations on Friday, however the regulator required further documentation, thus the precautionary suspension.

“We are doing everything possible to get the suspension lifted. We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA and are working hard to provide the SACAA with the additional information it requires,” stated Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond.

But the SACAA stated engagements are nonetheless underway. The two events have been nonetheless in a gathering at 10am.

On the opposite hand, Comair is aiming to have the suspension lifted earlier than 12:00 noon. This will give it sufficient time to make preparations to run the scheduled flights as regular as potential, it stated.

Comair added that will probably be doing the whole lot it will possibly to accommodate clients affected by Saturday’s suspension on different flights. It may even assist those that cannot fly on Sunday rebook with out penalties. It will maintain clients knowledgeable through SMS.

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this has caused and are doing everything we can to assist,” wrote the corporate in a press release.

