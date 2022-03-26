Kulula.com owner says group that maintains its aircraft has new license after ‘temporary’ suspension | Fin24

Comair says the group that maintains its plane has had its license reissued.

Comair says the corporate that does its upkeep has had its license reissued after a “temporary” in a single day suspension.

The aviaton firm, which has been in enterprise rescue since 2020, is the the proprietor of kulula.com and native operator of British Airways.

It mentioned some British Airways and kulula.com flights skilled delays on Saturday morning after the Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certificates of SAA Technical was quickly suspended.

Airlines want their upkeep providers to have a legitimate AMO certificates to be allowed to fly.

“SAAT’s AMO certificate was suspended late last night (25 March 2022) and has since been re-instated in the early morning of Saturday, 26 March 2022,” the airline mentioned in a brief assertion. It didn’t say why the license was suspended.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that it suspended SAAT’s license on Friday night. It mentioned this was resulting from SAAT submitting what is called a Corrective Action Plan “without evidence”.

“They then submitted the evidence overnight, and all the findings were closed. The suspension was therefore uplifted this (Saturday) morning,” mentioned a spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Comair had announced it had shifted upkeep of its plane away from Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) to SAAT.

The group mentioned it had moved its upkeep away from LTMI “in a bid to prevent any inconvenience to its customers” after the SA Civil Aviation Authority made a “number of findings” towards the plane upkeep firm.