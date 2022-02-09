Kumanjayi Walker seen confronting cops with an axe three days before fatal shooting

A courtroom has launched footage of the second an Indigenous man rushed at police armed with an axe three days earlier than he was fatally shot.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned the next article accommodates photos of deceased individuals.

A courtroom has launched footage of the second an Indigenous man rushed at two law enforcement officials armed with an axe three days earlier than he was fatally shot by a Northern Territory police officer.

It comes after the police officer accused of murdering Warlpiri teenager Kumanjayi Walker throughout a botched arrest mentioned it was “all good, he was stabbing me” seconds after he fired his gun thrice.

On the second day of a marathon homicide trial for Constable Zachary Rolfe, who has pleaded not responsible, crown prosecutors mentioned the accused ignored a plan to return the next morning to arrest the teenager.

Instead, Constable Rolfe and a colleague entered a house in Yuendumu, a distant group outdoors Alice Springs, in November 2019 with the intention of arresting Mr Walker.

But inside one minute of coming into the house a wrestle ensued and Constable Rolfe, 30, fired the primary of three photographs on the teen.

The crown’s case is that the primary shot might be justified, however the second, which occurred 2.6 seconds after the primary, and the third, which occurred one other 0.5 seconds later, constituted homicide.

On Tuesday the jury was performed footage from the second Constable Rolfe and his colleague Constable Adam Eberl arrived in Yuendumu after driving 300km from Alice Springs to arrest the 19-year-old.

During the tried arrest, Mr Walker stabbed Constable Rolfe within the shoulder with a pair of scissors, inflicting a small puncture wound.

Prosecutors mentioned Constable Rolfe was standing only one metre from Mr Walker when he fired the primary shot. The preliminary shot didn’t kill Mr Walker.

He was then wrestled to the bottom by Constable Eberl earlier than Constable Rolfe fired the second and third photographs, at the least certainly one of which was inside point-blank vary, the courtroom was advised.

They struck Mr Walker within the torso and again.

Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC earlier mentioned the final two photographs could be described as a “double tap” – two photographs fired in speedy succession.

He advised the courtroom the crown’s case was that Constable Rolfe had meant to kill Mr Walker with the third shot or at the least trigger severe hurt.

“When (the) accused fired (the) first shot he was defending himself. The situation had changed dramatically from the first shot (when he fired the second and third),’ Mr Strickland said.

By the time Constable Rolfe fired the second and third shots, “Eberl had (Walker) under control”, the courtroom was advised

“There was no legal justification for his actions,” Mr Strickland advised the courtroom.

Bodycam imaginative and prescient additionally captured the moments after the capturing when Constable Eberl advised Mr Walker to not “f**k around” and that he would “f**king smash you mate.”

Constable Rolfe may be heard saying: “It’s all good. He was stabbing me, he was stabbing me.”

In his opening submissions, Constable Rolfe’s barrister David Edwardson QC mentioned the accused was “acting in good faith” for the protection of himself and his colleague.

“Edged weapon equals gun,” he mentioned.

“He responded in a way in which he was trained.”

Constable Rolfe has pleaded not responsible to the cost of homicide and to different prices of manslaughter and a violent act inflicting loss of life.

The courtroom was advised that on the time of his arrest Mr Walker was needed for breaching a courtroom order. He had eliminated an digital monitoring system and attended a funeral in Yuendumu when he was imagined to be staying in Alice Springs.

The jury was additionally advised of how Mr Walker pulled an axe on officers who had tried to arrest him three days earlier than the deadly incident.

Police acquired a warrant for his arrest.

If discovered responsible by a jury, Constable Rolfe faces a compulsory sentence of life imprisonment.

A jury was empanelled on the Supreme Court in Darwin on Monday morning forward of what’s anticipated to be a four-week trial earlier than Justice John Burns.