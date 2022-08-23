Kumar Mangalam Birla shares his favourite IIT Bombay campus joke, it may make you chuckle. Watch

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) not too long ago awarded levels to their college students at their sixtieth Convocation ceremony. The previous few ceremonies of the establishment have been performed in digital actuality mode within the view of the pandemic. This is the primary occasion in two years that noticed the bodily presence of scholars, schools, and different friends. In the ceremony, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, delivered the convocation tackle. During his tackle, amid different issues, he additionally shared his favorite IIT Bombay campus joke which has now left folks chuckling.

The convocation was dwell streamed on the institute’s YouTube channel. In the video, throughout his speech, the enterprise tycoon talks a few joke he usually hears type his IIT-B alumni buddies. “How can I forget the famous campus jokes that I hear from my IIT-Bombay alumni friends. My favourite, is the one that I heard, goes like this. Late at night a seemingly lost auto driver on the campus here asks a PhD student, ‘Bahar jane ka raasta? [Which is the way out of the campus?]’ Pat comes a reply, ‘Chaar saal se main bhi yahi dhundh raha hu [For the past four years, I am also looking for it]’,” he says. As quickly as he finishes, the auditorium bursts out in laughter and applause. After saying the joke, he additionally provides, “Clearly clearly, all of you who’re graduating as we speak had no such problem to find the bahar janne ka raasta.

Take a take a look at the video the place he says the joke round 49:30 min:

What are your ideas on the video? Did the joke make you giggle out loud too? Do you too have a favorite campus joke?