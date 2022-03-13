Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee welcomes baby girl, husband Sandeep reveals ‘Haven’t decided name yet’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BANERJEE Pooja Banerjee is understood for essaying the roles of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their first youngster on Saturday morning. The couple is on cloud 9 as they’re blessed with a child lady. Sandeep who’s an athlete by occupation expressed his pleasure and happiness on coming into this new section of his life. While speaking to Times Of India, he shared, “It is such a beautiful feeling. Both of us had wished for a daughter and our wish has finally come true. This is an exciting new responsibility, and we are raring to go.”

He additionally talked shared how they’ve been getting ready for child care and revealed that they have not determined the identify for his or her child lady but. “We were well-prepared to embrace parenthood. Pooja and I have been looking forward to beginning our journey as parents. We had been reading up about baby care. Some of our family members have also given us notes about the dos and don’ts. We have turned our home into a baby-friendly space. We haven’t decided on a name yet, and finalizing that will be another exciting process. Plus, I will be on paternity leave for the next 15 days, to completely look after Pooja and the baby,” Sandeep added.

Pooja had all the time wished for a daughter. Previously throughout an interplay, the actress had mentioned, “Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes.”

Last month, the actress had stop Kumkum Bhagya as she was within the final month of her being pregnant.

Take a take a look at the nice and cozy farewell she acquired from the workforce.

For the unversed, Pooja Banerjee is understood for essaying the roles of Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Pooja and Sandeep Sejwal tied the knot in 2017. They had additionally participated in Nach Baliye in 2019.