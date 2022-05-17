Kunal Kamra’s ‘doctored’ video: NCPCR summons Twitter director for not filing action report

NCPCR has summoned Twitter India’s communications director on Wednesday for not submitting an motion taken report towards comic Kunal Kamra.

The nation’s apex youngster rights physique NCPCR has summoned Twitter India’s communications director on Wednesday for not submitting an motion taken report towards comic Kunal Kamra for posting a “doctored” video of a boy singing a patriotic tune for Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout his Germany go to earlier this month.

On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought motion towards Kamra for tweeting the “doctored” video.

The Commission has now requested Director, Twitter Communications India, to seem on Wednesday with the small print of the motion taken report.

“A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter.

“However, no such ATR has been but obtained by the Commission,” the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.

Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi’s interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang — ‘Janmabhoomi Bharat’ — with “Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain”, a Bollywood tune about value rise.