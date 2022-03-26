Kunal Kapoor thinks this is one of the ‘greatest tech inventions’. Do you agree?

Summer is right here and so are the mosquitoes. Raise your palms if you happen to’re amongst those that are grateful for the assorted mosquito repellent merchandise on the market, particularly the modified flyswatters. Yes, the sort that appears like a racquet and is battery-powered. Turns out, you’re not the one one who’s pleased to have that product in your life – actor Kunal Kapoor is on the listing too. In reality, he additionally took to Twitter to share a praiseful submit concerning the machine and you could simply conform to what he shared.

The actor posted a picture that reveals one such machine plugged in and getting charged. He additionally tweeted a caption together with the picture. “One of the greatest tech inventions of the last decade,” he wrote.

Take a take a look at the submit which will make you nod in settlement:

Since being shared, the submit has gathered practically 8,700 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback.

“Was part of my best purchase list of 2021,” wrote entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo. “The next level of innovation should be mosquitoes approaching the racquet rather than you chasing them,” joked one other. “It would have been great if it could also attract mosquitoes. I always see some, by the time I grab the bat – they’re usually gone,” shared a 3rd. A couple of additionally shared that they’ve the identical mannequin as Kunal Kapoor.

What are your ideas on the submit shared by Kunal Kapoor?