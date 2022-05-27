Kurdish asylum seekers on hunger strike in Poland

Ten Kurdish asylum seekers in Poland on Friday entered their third week of a starvation strike to protest what they described as prison-like circumstances and a sluggish immigration course of.

“The strike began on May 4,” mentioned Dagmara Bielec, a spokeswoman for the Polish border guard.

She added that the six Iraqis and 4 Turks have requested asylum and are staying at a immigration holding heart in Lesznowola, close to the capital Warsaw.

A spokesman for the starvation strikers instructed AFP that 9 of them had arrived through the border with Belarus and had now spent a number of months “confined” to the middle.

Speaking on situation of anonymity, the person described the strikers as “very weak, with some of them having begun to refuse beverages too.”

The asylum seekers are protesting the circumstances of their confinement, together with the meals, restricted phone and Internet entry and difficulties contacting attorneys.

Since final yr, 1000’s of migrants and refugees – principally from the Middle East – have come knocking on the EU member’s door through its border with Belarus.

Poland has accused the Belarusian regime of orchestrating the inflow and has responded with the development of a barbed wire fence and alleged pushbacks.

Rights activists have condemned the strict strategy, pointing to the truth that Poland has concurrently been welcoming Ukrainian warfare refugees with open arms.

Bielec mentioned “staff at the center have continued to speak to the strikers about their conditions and legal situation, notably trying to convince them to abandon the hunger strike… but to no avail.”

