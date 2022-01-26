Kurdish-led forces say they have regained control of prison in Syria’s Hasaka

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained full management of al-Sina’a jail in Syria’s northeastern metropolis of Hasaka on Wednesday, spokesman Farhad Shami mentioned in a tweet, and all remaining ISIS militants had surrendered.

At least 200 jail inmates and militants and 30 safety forces have died since ISIS fighters attacked the jail on Thursday in a bid to free their members, officers have mentioned.

There was no point out by the SDF of the 850 kids and minors caught within the crossfire when the SDF aided by US troops started to storm the jail on Monday.

The UN and worldwide support organizations had expressed worry over the destiny of the minors dwelling alongside the practically 5,000 prisoners within the overcrowded jail.

The kids have been detained throughout US backed campaigns that lastly drove ISIS from its final territorial enclave in Syria in 2019.

Sina’a jail is the most important facility the place the SDF has saved 1000’s of detainees amongst them Arab youths who defied forcible conscription and others arrested for staging protests towards Kurdish-led rule.

The US-based Human Rights Watch says the SDF holds about 12,000 males and boys suspected of ISIS affiliation, together with 2,000 to 4,000 foreigners from nearly 50 international locations.

The inmates are held in overcrowded prisons the place circumstances are inhumane in lots of instances, in keeping with Human Rights Watch and different rights teams.

The Kurdish-led militia denies these allegations.

The mass detentions lately have fuelled rising resentment by Arab tribal members who accuse the Kurdish forces of racial discrimination, a cost denied by the Kurdish-led forces that rule their areas.

The Kurdish-led forces additionally maintain about 60,000 Syrian and international girls and youngsters who’re members of the family of militant suspects in squalid camps throughout the areas they management.

The combating has additionally compelled over 45,000 civilians, largely girls and youngsters, to flee from their properties in districts close to the jail.

